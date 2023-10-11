California adopts Right-to-Repair law: Here's what's changing for you

Samsung

TL;DR California Governor has signed the state’s landmark Right-to-Repair bill into law.

The legislation requires manufacturers to ensure the availability of repair materials for up to seven years.

The law will go into effect on July 1, 2024.

California is now leading the Right-to-Repair movement with its newly signed law. Governor Gavin Newsom officially signed the landmark California Right to Repair Act, SB 244, on Tuesday, making it easier for people in the US to repair their electronic devices.

California’s new law also has more far-reaching consequences for companies than previous similar laws passed in New York, Minnesota, and Colorado. It requires manufacturers to make parts, tools, and documentation available to consumers for seven years after the production of a device priced over $100.

Devices cheaper than $100 will need to provide access to repair materials for three years. So everyone from Apple to Google to Microsoft and others will now need to ensure long-term repair parts availability for most of their devices.

“Right now, we mine the planet’s precious minerals, use them to make amazing phones and other electronics, ship these products across the world, and then toss them away after just a few years’ use. What a waste. We should make stuff that lasts and be able to fix our stuff when it breaks, and now thanks to years of advocacy, Californians will finally be able to, with the Right to Repair,” said Jenn Engstrom, state director of CALPIRG, a public interest group that co-sponsored the bill along with iFixit and Californians Against Waste.

Thanks to the new law, independent repair shops across the state will be able to access official repair materials and guides from manufacturers, and Californians will be able to fix things however they see fit.

What’s covered under California’s new Right-to-Repair law? The new Right-to-Repair law in California covers all electronic and appliance products that cost $50 or more sold in California after July 1, 2021. The legislation will go into effect next year on July 1, 2024. There are some exceptions to the law, though.

Unfortunately, gaming consoles like Xbox and PlayStation, alarm systems, agricultural and forestry equipment, and everything on this list won’t be covered by the protections of the new law.

