You told us: You're definitely interested in a tri-folding foldable phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

A leaker claimed last week that Samsung was working on a third foldable phone form factor for 2023. This would ostensibly be a Tri-Fold foldable phone, with two hinges in the folding screen.

A form factor like this would allow for much larger folding screens, but would you buy something like this? We posed that question in our news story last week, and here’s how you responded.

Would you buy a tri-folding foldable phone? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Over 2,500 votes were cast in this poll, giving us a decent sample size to work with. It turns out that 50.51% of respondents said they would buy a tri-folding foldable phone.

We can understand why some people would be on board with this type of form factor. It would allow for a much bigger folding screen than current Fold-style foldables, which offer 7-inch to 8-inch inner displays. So this would be ideal for those who want a tablet replacement or portable monitor.

Meanwhile, ~26% of surveyed readers said they’d “maybe” buy a tri-folding foldable phone. Finally, 23.44% of polled readers said they wouldn’t buy a device like this.

We can understand the caution, as the Z-shaped design means a significant part of the inner screen is exposed when folded and used as a phone. That opens the door to scratches, as folding screens are made out of plastic. Otherwise, we’d imagine that a device like this would also be thicker and heavier than even the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Comments Shizuma: Buying a tri-fold phone would heavily depend on how they do the fold, as shown in that concept would be a hard pass as that outer screen would get extremely scratched very quickly getting put in pockets/purses, however if it folded so the screen was protected and there was a 2nd glass covered screen for phone use then I would be interested.

hos in chi minh: It took Samsung three generations to work out the kinks in the Fold line, so while I’d definitely buy in at some point, I’d probably wait and let others pay the early-adopter tax first.

SyCoREAPER: Going to be too thick to be the replacement I was hoping for though it is exactly what I want, a phone and tablet together. They can’t get the regular Fold thin and that unfortunately has a square aspect ratio, not ideal for media.

Farhan Ahmad Tajuddin: I can’t help but think that rollable screen makes way more sense than this triple folding screen. LG have shown the complete feasibility of rollable smartphone. All it need is to get additional screen for a truly legit tablet size.

Comments