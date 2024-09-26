Here's your chance to buy the new glow-in-the-dark Android figurine before it runs out

TL;DR Google has released a glow-in-the-dark version of its Android Bugdroid figurine for $21 through its Merch Store in the US.

You can also purchase the classic Android Bugdroid figurine for $18 or the classic Android Bugdroid plushie for $36.

Android’s mascot has been lovingly called “Bugdroid” throughout its history, even appearing in some of the earliest Android Easter eggs. Google refreshed the Android branding in September 2023 with a new 3D Bugdroid logo and revealed early this year that the new updated Bugdroid is called “The Bot.” For long-time Android fans, Google has been selling the The Bot mini-figure, and the company has now added a glow-in-the-dark variation.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the Google Merch Store in the US is now selling a new Android figurine that glows in the dark. It is otherwise the same as the regular 3-inch green Bugdroid, other than its yellow-white color that glows in the dark.

At the time of publishing, about 595 figurines were available for sale. The figurine costs $21; depending on your shipping address, you can expect to pay about $10 for shipping and some more for tax. Thus, you can expect to be set back by about $30-35 for this figurine.

If you’d like something more classic, there’s also the Android Classic figurine for $18.

If you want something more huggable, there’s also the Android Classic Plushie for $36.

Google is celebrating its birthday with a 20% discount with the promo code BIRTHDAY20. This code is valid until 3 pm EST, September 27, 2024, and you can try if it works with these figurines. Let us know in the comments if it does!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments