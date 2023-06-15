ASUS ROG Phone 7 series now available to pre-order in the US

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR You can buy the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate in the United States.

The phone starts at $999 for the base model, while the Ultimate clocks in at $1,299.

It is likely this will be the best gaming-focused smartphone of 2023.

The niche market of gaming phones didn’t take off like many thought it would have. However, one clear winner emerged from the fight: ASUS. When it comes to the killer combo of hardware, software, features, and availability, the company’s line of Republic of Gamers (ROG) phones is unmatched.

Now, in the United States, it’s possible to buy the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and Phone 7 Ultimate — the 2023 series. Previously, the phones were available in other countries, but this is the first time you’ve been able to grab one here.

Although there will certainly be competitors, it’s unlikely you’ll find a better gaming phone in 2023 than what ASUS is pushing. The ROG Phone 7 series has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an absolutely massive display capable of a 165Hz refresh rate, at least 12GB of RAM, at least 256GB of internal storage, a whopping 6,000mAh battery, and 65W wired charging (with a charger in the box!). Really, the only thing the ROG Phone 7 doesn’t have is wireless charging, which is an unfortunate sacrifice you’ll need to make.

Ready to buy the ASUS ROG Phone 7 or 7 Ultimate? All US-based pricing, colors, and storage variants are below. If you want to see what we thought of the phone, check out our review of the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. ROG Phone 7 12GB/256GB Black: $999

ROG Phone 7 12GB/256GB White: $1,099

ROG Phone 7 16GB/512GB Black: $1,099

ROG Phone 7 16GB/512GB White: $1,099

ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 16GB/512GB White: $1,299

