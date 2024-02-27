Catch the Brave 7 4K Action Camera at $130 in Amazon Lightning Deal

With summer on the way and adventures to be had, an action camera can be the ideal way to capture your best moments. That doesn’t mean spending $400 on a GoPro when the Brave 7 4K Action Camera is more than capable. It’s also more than affordable right now, with an Amazon Lightning Deal dragging it to an all-time low price of just $129.99. AKASO Brave 7 4K30FPS 20MP Wi-Fi Action Camera for $129.99 ($50 off)

Lightning Deals are Amazon’s flash sales on a limited stock of a product, so you have to be quick to land them. We’ve fortunately picked up on this one early, with only around 15% of the deal claimed at the time of writing. AKASO might not have the same brand recognition as the likes of GoPro, but it’s an established player in this market, and the Brave 7 sports a 4.4-star rating from thousands of Amazon reviews.

The Brave 7 Action Camera can shoot in 4K30fps and 2.7K30fps, alongside grabbing 20MP photos. The 10m (33ft) waterproof capability without the need for an external case also makes it perfect for water sports and outdoor adventures, while the inclusion of a visual remote control with an LCD screen works by mirroring the camera’s status to make operating it easier. Its dual-display feature offers a vivid front screen for selfies and a two-inch back touch screen for easy navigation. Users can also adjust the camera’s view angle from 170 to 70 degrees with a distortion calibration feature. If you’re heading for an adventure this summer, it’s a no-brainer.

