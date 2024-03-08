The Bose TV Speaker is a bargain at just $229

Many of us would love a Bose soundbar, but you might have notions that you’d have to part with a four-figure sum for such high-end audio. The Bose TV is an affordable alternative, especially in this excellent Friday deal. There’s $50 off the device right now on Amazon, reducing the price to just $229. Bose TV Speaker for $229 ($50 off)

This compact soundbar is designed to enhance TV audio quality, emphasizing clarity in speech and offering a wide, natural sound through its two angled full-range drivers. It specializes in elevating dialogue, making vocals and pronunciation more distinct. It supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing wireless streaming from other sources, and can connect up to three devices via HDMI, Optical in, and AUX in inputs.

The setup of the speaker is straightforward, and it measures just over two inches in height, so it fits easily in front of the TV or can be wall-mounted. The included remote control offers features like dialogue mode and bass boost, and it’s compatible with Bose Bass Modules for expanded audio depth.

Amazon rarely lets you know when a deal is about to end, so check it out while you can. The widget above takes you to it.

