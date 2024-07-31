Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker hits record-low price

Sound Guys

It’s hard to find a good speaker that sounds good and can handle all your adventures, or shower singing sessions. Here’s one, and it is very nicely discounted right now. The Bose SoundLink Flex usually costs $150, but you can get it for just $109 today. Get the Bose SoundLink Flex for $109

This deal is available from Amazon. The $109 price point only applies to the Black version of the Bose SoundLink Flex. All other color variants are going for $119, which is still a pretty nice deal.

The Bose SoundLink Flex is a very nice speaker for those who want to take their audio to adventures, showers, and other settings that may be dangerous for most electronics. It has an IP67 rating, making it water resistant up to three feet for as long as 30 minutes. It will even float on water!

Our friends at Sound Guys also found that it has a very nice, clear playback, considering the nature of the Bluetooth speaker. It distinguishes vocals and instruments very well, and even has a mic if you want to use it for calls. Battery life is also outstanding at 12 hours. If you care for range, the source device can connect to the Bose SoundLink Flex over Bluetooth as far as 30 feet away.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen the Bose SoundLink Flex reach, so you might want to get yours as soon as possible. We don’t know how long the offer will last, or when we’ll see these prices again.

