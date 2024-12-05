Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal: The best ANC headphones drop to all-time low price

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra broke to a new record-low price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the deal disappeared soon after. Well, it’s back! You can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for just $299 again, but only if you’re OK with getting the Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition. Buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition for just $299

This offer is available from Amazon, and the full discount applies only to the Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition. All other color models are $349, except for the Sandstone one, which is out of stock.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition) Bose QuietComfort Ultra (Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition) Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $130.00

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are very special headphones. They especially stand out in one department. The experts at our sister site, Sound Guys, have given these headphones the crown as the best ANC headphones available. These can easily reduce loud noises like bus engines, train screeches, and airplane whines by about 87%!

That said, there are many other things to love about these popular headphones, aside from excellent ANC. These are high-end headphones, after all, and they are also on our list of the best general headphones. They are also amazing in every other department.

For starters, the design is gorgeous, and the Ultra Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition happens to look especially unique. We loved the audio quality, which competes only against the best. Even the passthrough mode is impressive. Battery life is very good at over 27 hours of use per charge, according to our standardized tests. You’ll also get plenty of high-end features, such as Bluetooth Multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless support, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more.

There’s a certain level of urgency whenever we see a single color version discounted to a record-low price. If you’re interested, you might not want to think about getting this deal too long. And if you really care for active noise canceling, nothing really beats the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones. Get them while you can!

