Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal: Save $100 on the best ANC headphones

I happen to live in Los Angeles, where noise pollution is no joke. When I asked our audio experts which were the best noise canceling headphones, all of them automatically named the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Like all outstanding tech, though, these are quite pricey, and I don’t like paying full price for anything. If you’re in the same boat, here’s an excellent deal for you. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $100 off right now, bringing the total cost down to $329. Get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for $329

This offer comes directly from Amazon, and it’s labeled as a “limited time offer.” The discounted price is available for all color versions except Sandstone. This means you can get maximum savings on the Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue, and Diamond 60th Anniversary Edition models.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Quality and comfort noise canceling headphones Going ultra with their ANC headphone experience, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones offer up to 24 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit, Spatial Audio support, and powerful ANC. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

As already mentioned, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra take the crown as the best noise canceling headphones, according to the experts at our sister site, Sound Guys. These can reduce loud noises like bus engines, train screeches, and airplane whines by about 87%, which is quite impressive. That said, ANC isn’t the only thing these excel at. In fact, they are also listed in the Sound Guys‘ guide for the best headphones, overall. ANC performance aside, these are fabulous headphones in almost every other department. We also loved the passthrough mode, and the audio quality competes only with the best contenders. We also took these through our standardized battery tests and managed to get well over 27 hours on a full charge, which is pretty nice.

There’s also plenty of support for other fancy features. These include compatibility with Bluetooth Multipoint, Snapdragon Sound, aptX Lossless, spatial audio, touch gestures, and more. Not to mention, the design is very nice, and we found these to be very comfortable. They are great for those who will be using them for extended periods.

This happens to be a record-low price for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones, and we’re not sure how long the deal will last. If you were considering getting a great set of ANC headphones, nothing quite beats these. Get them while you can!

