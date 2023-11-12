The Bose NC Headphones 700 hit an all-time low price of just $259

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are one of the products we’re always eyeing for deals in the holiday season. As the best Bose headsets you can buy, any price drop is worth a look, so a record discount is not to be missed. The epic cans are at an all-time low price on Amazon right now of just $259. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $259 ($120 off)

This is almost certainly the best Black Friday deal we’re going to be treated to on the ANC headphones, topping even the Prime Day offer. It’s available on both the Silver Luxe and black models of the model.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 If you want some of the best ANC you can get, Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 have you covered. See price at Amazon Save $120.00

These headphones need little introduction, but we’ll give a quick one anyway. You’re getting sleek design with superb functionality. The ANC performance is exceptional, effectively dampening a wide range of frequencies, and sound quality is top-tier — so much so that it was highlighted in the best headphones under $400 list of our sister site, SoundGuys. Control is intuitive on the headphones, with a minimalistic design featuring three buttons and a touch-sensitive gesture pad, and you get around 21 hours of battery life with ANC at maximum.

We don’t know if this Headphones 700 deal is going to last the month or even the weekend, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments