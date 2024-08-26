Bose gets blinged out for its 60th anniversary with limited-edition diamond lineup

Bose

TL;DR Bose is turning 60, and is celebrating with some special hardware.

The company’s most popular headphones and earbuds are coming out with a new limited-edition Diamond colorway

You’ve also got the chance to win diamond-encrusted earbuds worth almost $9,000.

When you’re looking for high-quality headphones or earbuds that really put sound quality and comfort at the forefront (even if that means paying a little extra), it’s hard to go wrong with Bose. The company makes some of our favorite audio accessories, and has been doing so since well before smartphones were even a thing. This year, the company celebrates its 60th anniversary, and to commemorate the milestone, Bose is releasing a special edition of some of its most popular earbuds and headphones — plus, an uber-luxury version of its Ultra Open Earbuds encrusted with actual diamonds that you have a chance to win.

The aptly named Diamond 60th Collection features a special colorway for some of its most popular products: the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, and the Ultra Open Earbuds. Now, we can’t lie: the Diamond option for these models looks very similar to Bose’s existing White Smoke selection. But while subtle (at least in the renders we’ve seen), the Diamond edition comes off a bit brighter than White Smoke, with shinier metal accents.

If you just want something a little different from the rest of the pack, any of these should do you fine. All three feature the same quality performance we’ve known and recommended, and function just like the existing hardware in its normal colors. They all go on sale today, with the same regular retail pricing as before: $429 for the QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, and $299 each for the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Ultra Open Earbuds.

That’s all well and good, but there’s Diamond the colorway, and then there are DIAMOND-diamonds — and Bose has those, too.

Anyone who buys one of the three Bose products we’re talking about from now through September 16 will automatically be entered to win this pair of diamond-encrusted Ultra Open Earbuds. Bose says that the blinged-out pair is worth nearly $9,000, so you are going to feel really badly when you lose of these. Of course, this being a sweepstake, there’s also a no-purchase-necessary option: To enter without making a purchase, send a standard size postcard, only, with your hand-printed full name, address, phone number, and email to: Bose Diamond Ultra Open Earbuds Giveaway, P.O. Box 907, Marblehead, MA 01945. Incorrectly, incompletely, or illegibly addressed postcards, oversized postcards, or requests submitted in envelopes will be considered ineligible and will not be acknowledged. Limit three (3) entries per person, regardless of the entry method used. Snail mail? Postcard? What year is this, right? However you enter, make sure you get your purchase in, or have your postcard in the mail by September 16. Good luck!

