The new BOOX Go 6 is basically a Kindle that runs Android apps

TL;DR The latest BOOX eReader is smaller and lighter than most phones, with a low-power E Ink Carta 1300 display.

The BOOX Go 6 runs Android and has access to apps on the Play Store

Priced at only $150, the Go 6 is positioned competitively against Amazon Kindle models.

Electrophoretic displays, and the tablets that feature them, have come a long way since the early days of the Amazon Kindle, and in 2024 you’ve got your pick of some fantastic feature-rich easy-to-read E-Ink tablets. The high-contrast, low-power screen tech that enables this niche is just unparalleled when it comes to eye comfort, and pairing that with Android adds a lot of flexibility and value to the equation. This week, BOOX is introducing its latest eReader, the Android-powered Go 6.

If you find full-blown tablets a little unwieldy, the petite BOOX Go 6 might be just about your speed. Its 6-inch screen uses E Ink’s latest B&W Carta 1300 panel and features a density of 300 ppi. BOOX gives its tablet dual-tone front illumination, giving it some flexibility in terms of color temperature. The whole thing measures just 6.8mm thick, and weighs a mere 146g, coming in smaller than most smartphones. That’s a big deal when you’re working your way through a novel, and holding the screen upright for hours on end.

Now granted, this is a far cry from your typical flagship Android tablet, like the kind of thing we’re expecting to see from Samsung with the Galaxy Tab S10. The fact that it’s launching running only Android 12 should be all you need to hear there, but for the curious, BOOX gives the Go 6 a 2.0GHz octa-core CPU of unspecified origin, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB on-device storage.

But you’re not picking the Go 6 up with the intention of playing the latest demanding games on it, either. This is an eReader first, but a particularly flexible one given its Android bones and its access to software through the Google Play Store. Wireless connectivity is limited to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth — no cellular option here.

If you’ve picked up a BOOX eReader before, you might appreciate how this model ships with the company’s latest UI, introduced just this past June. It’s supposed to be all about “minimalist elegance,” which really does seem like it suits this kind of high-contrast monochromatic screen exceptionally well.

The BOOX Go 6 is available now, priced at just about $150.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments