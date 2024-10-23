The Blue Yeti X is our favorite microphone, and it's crazy cheap right now

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

Great microphones are hard to find, but our sister site, Sound Guys, is full of experts who have curated a list of the best USB microphones, and the Blue Yeti X takes the #1 spot as their favorite option. That said, it’s not very cheap at $169.99, but deals come from time to time, and today, you can get it at a new all-time low price of $103.99. That’s a 38% discount! Buy the Blue Yeti X microphone for just $103.99

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” We’re not sure how long the sale will last, but this is a new record-low price we have never seen in the past.

Blue Yeti X Blue Yeti X Blue adds a bigger, badder mic to its Yeti line. If you want a microphone to stream or record at home with, the Yeti X is probably the easiest one to get usable results from with a USB connection. It won't challenge a studio setup, but it will be a rock-solid desktop companion. See price at Amazon Save $66.00 Limited Time Deal!

A truly great product can withstand the test of time, and such is the case for the Blue Yeti X microphone. It launched back in 2019, yet continues to be a top choice. And it’s no surprise. We gave the Blue Yeti X a great review. Our only main complaints were regarding the size and the higher price. Of course, the latter gets remedied with today’s deal.

This is a very solid microphone for those who want a simple desktop companion to stream or record at home, be it for podcasts, voice-overs, or any other project. The sound quality is very good. It also has several pickup patterns, including stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional. We also loved the convenience of the on-mic gain knob and levels display, which are very convenient for adjusting audio in a jiffy.

If you’re looking for a great mic at a reasonable price, you’ll have a hard time finding anything better than the Blue Yeti X. It’s not only one of the best USB microphones, but it keeps popping up in other mic lists at Sound Guys, such as the lists fo the best gaming mics and best mics for recording. We don’t expect this deal to last, as record-low prices don’t usually stick around for long. Go get yours while you can!

You might like

Comments