Blackmagic Camera gets support for more Pixel, Samsung, and OnePlus devices

Blackmagic Design is rolling out an update for the Blackmagic Camera app for Android, bringing new features and support for more devices. The latest version of the professional video camera app also includes a couple of quality-of-life changes and performance improvements that should help improve its standing among the best free apps on the Play Store.

The Blackmagic Camera app made its way to Android towards the end of last month, over a year after its iOS debut. However, the app was initially available only for a handful of Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy flagships. With its latest update, the app will be available for more Pixel and Galaxy devices, in addition to a few OnePlus and Xiaomi phones.

As per Blackmagic Design’s recent Threads post (via 9to5Google), the latest update brings support for all three Pixel 6 series models, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus 11 and 12 series, and Xiaomi 13 and 14 series devices. Blackmagic Camera’s Play Store listing reveals that version 1.1 of the app also includes the following changes:

HDMI monitoring.

3D LUTs for recording and monitoring.

Pull focus transition controls.

Blackmagic Cloud organizations.

Login account within Blackmagic Cloud.

Ability to dim screen while recording.

Optional image noise reduction.

Optional image sharpening.

Audio level pop-up.

Japanese translations.

Ability to not generate a proxy while recording.

Save clips to any location including external storage.

General performance and improvements.

Blackmagic Camera version 1.1 is already available on the Play Store. If you have a supported device, you can download it by following the link below. The app’s completely free, offers a ton of professional tools, and seamless DaVinci Resolve integration.