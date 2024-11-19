The new Bing Wallpaper app is nice, but it's also a privacy nightmare

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Bing Wallpaper app has rolled out on the Microsoft Store.

The app features a variety of wallpapers that have appeared on the Bing homepage.

However, the app has code that allows it to decrypt and look at cookies on Edge, Chrome, and Firefox.

If you’re like me, then you’re constantly changing your wallpaper to something new. Microsoft just rolled out the Bing Wallpaper app on its store if you need help finding new images to dress up your background. However, you may want to consider alternatives first before downloading the tech giant’s app.

The Bing Wallpaper app is now available on the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and above. It features a variety of wallpapers that have graced the Bing homepage. The images appear to be of good quality and show destinations from around the world. But as engineer Rafael Rivera points out, you may want to think twice before trusting it.

Probably safer to pay $50 than install this on your machine. It will automatically install Bing Visual Search and has code to peruse and decrypt your Edge and Chrome cookies. https://t.co/DQRaFyHhSQ — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) November 19, 2024

According to Rivera, if you download the app, it will automatically install Bing Visual Search. It also appears to have code that allows it to look at and decrypt your cookies on Edge, Chrome, and Firefox. In case you already downloaded the app, Rivera shared what extensions need to be blocked in Chrome and Firefox.

IT folks, block these extensions. Chrome:

bgloedfmlbhadhmokjlglkainpfpkcol

hkecabaloghleaicfhefejdijblljpco

ddojnmkongaimkdddgmcccldlfhokcfb

bpkpopcalhjcmllkagchbdgnbminlacb

jhikancdgcieieaapcjmbpjflikjgkpn Firefox:

bingwallpaperdse@microsoft.com — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) November 19, 2024

This is a free app, but given these issues, it might not be worth downloading. We have contacted Microsoft for comment. If we hear back, this article will be updated.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments