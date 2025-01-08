Bing pretends to be Google Search in a desperate attempt to retain users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR When users look up Google using Bing, the Microsoft-owned search engine displays a Google Doodle lookalike.

The deceptive webpage could trick unsuspecting users into staying on Bing, as its layout closely resembles Google’s.

The custom-designed page only appears when users search for Google, suggesting an intentional effort to mimic Google Search.

Microsoft is infamous for the desperate tactics it deploys to steer users away from Google’s search engine and Chrome web browser. For example, those trying to download Chrome via its Edge browser are presented with all sorts of petty popups begging them to rethink their decision. In its latest deceptive move, Microsoft is mimicking a Google Doodle whenever users look up Google using its Bing search engine.

First noted by Windows Latest and confirmed by Android Authority, Bing now displays a Google Search-like page when users look up the term Google. The misleading webpage automatically scrolls to hide Bing’s top search bar and shows a familiar illustration that resembles a Google Doodle. Below the image, it strategically places a blank search bar, followed by a small line of text. To actually find the requested results, users must scroll all the way down — past the large illustration.

While most tech-savvy individuals likely won’t fall for this trickery, the carefully designed layout could easily fool casual users. From afar, it very much looks like Google Search, and it serves the same purpose. Consequently, users could proceed with their web research without necessarily noticing that they’re still on Bing.

Notably, this custom design only appears when searching for the term Google. This indicates that Microsoft is intentionally relying on the dishonest layout to retain Bing users seeking Google Search. For reference, searching for Bing using Google doesn’t trigger any unique UI or try to bury Microsoft’s website.

We have reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this article if we receive a response.

