It's not just you: Bing, DuckDuckGo are currently down

TL;DR Bing and DuckDuckGo are both down right now.

There’s no word on a cause for the outages just yet.

Google might be the king of search, but Bing and DuckDuckGo are two of the most notable alternatives in this space. Unfortunately, it looks like both of these alternative search engines are currently down globally.

Visiting Bing yields an error message confirming that “it’s not you, it’s us.” Check out the error message below.

Bing

Meanwhile, users are able to access the DuckDuckGo website but are unable to see search results. “There was an error displaying the search results,” reads a message after trying a web search on the service.

DuckDuckGo also confirmed the outage on Twitter: We’re currently experiencing an issue with DuckDuckGo Search that might prevent you from getting results. Thanks for your patience while we get our ducks in a row… There’s no word on the cause of these outages, although it’s worth noting that DuckDuckGo does use Bing for many search results.

