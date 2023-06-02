The best Xbox indie games for Xbox Series X/S

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

There are plenty of great AAA titles coming out this year (and next), but what if you want to play something from the independents? There are always great niche options to get excited about, so we’ve rounded up the best Xbox indie games that you can currently play — as well as some that are coming soon.

Note: Titles listed as included with Game Pass are currently included at the date of writing, subject to change.

The best Xbox indie games

Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight is a few years old now, but this Metroidvania action-adventure game still looks great and is one of the best Xbox indie games — plus the sequel’s coming out later this year or early next year, giving you time to play. Explore Hallownest as the Knight, and enjoy nonlinear gameplay and a gorgeous orchestral score. Right now you can get the Voidheart Edition, which includes the original game plus four content packs to expand the game. Hollow Knight is currently included with Xbox Game Pass.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Ori and the Blind Forest is one of the most beautiful indie games you can play on Xbox. The classic platformer from Moon Studios sees you play as Ori, journeying through the world to save the dying forest of Nibel. With hand-painted artwork and a fully orchestrated score, this is an immersive experience — and the Definitive Edition brings new areas, new secrets, new abilities, and more. Ori and the Blind Forest is currently included with Game Pass.

Firewatch

Although Firewatch is technically classed as a walking simulator, Campo Santo’s adventure game is much, much more. A rich narrative-driven story, gorgeous visuals, and Cissy Jones (The Walking Dead) as the voice of Delilah ensure an immersive experience from start to finish. Set in the 80s in the Wyoming wilderness, you play as Henry, a fire lookout in the Shoshone National Forest. When strange things start happening to Henry, a mystery begins to unravel, all while he develops a relationship with his supervisor, Delilah, via walkie-talkie. Firewatch is a must-play for fans of story-driven games.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming out in July 2023 (but not right away on Xbox), so there’s no time like the present to play the first Oxenfree game if you haven’t already. With a Stranger Things vibe and an outstanding soundtrack from musician scntfc (that you’ll want to listen to on Spotify long after you’ve finished the game), this supernatural thriller sees you play as Alex, a teenager who brings her stepbrother Jonas to a sleepover with friends on an old military island. When the group accidentally opens a ghostly gate, what happens next is up to you. Decisions matter here, and the intelligent conversation system and humor make the game.

Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds is an open-world space mystery about a solar system trapped in a time loop. This critically acclaimed game from Mobius Games/Annapurna Interactive sees you try to figure out why the time loop is happening, and if it can be stopped. Explore the solar system, uncover its mysteries, and discover a world that’s constantly changing. Outer Wilds is easy to sink a lot of time into, and one of the best Xbox indie games around.

Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is the sort of game that you either instantly love or can’t get into. With more in common with traditional tabletop RPGs, this award-winning open-world RPG sees you play as an amnesiac detective out to solve a murder. But there’s no combat in Disco Elysium. The choices you make matter, with dialogue trees, skill checks, and dice rolls determining your path. Yes, it’s involved, and there’s lots to learn, but the game rewards you with a beautiful oil-painting art style and deep, satisfying narrative — plus many hours of gameplay.

Dead Cells

Motion Twin’s rogue-like 2D scrolling action-platformer is one for fans of games like Castlevania. You play as The Prisoner, fighting your way out of a diseased island to take down the island’s King. Intense 2D action and nonlinear progression ensure the game is challenging, as does the permadeath system that sees you lose all Cells (currency) and items each time you die. Dead Cells is currently included with Game Pass.

Tunic

One of the best Xbox indie games of 2022 was the colorful, charming Tunic, from Canadian indie developer Andrew Shoudice. Play as a curious, intrepid little fox stranded in a ruined land. Explore, uncover lost legends, rebuild a sacred book, and take on a range of challenging foes with varied technical combat. Tunic is currently included with Xbox Game Pass.

Hades

Whether you’ve already played it on Switch or not, Hades is a must, and right now it’s included with Game Pass. The roguelike hack-and-slash dungeon crawler (from the creators of Bastion) is the winner of more than 50 Game of the Year awards and looks gorgeous. Enjoy the top-down action as Zag, a warrior wielding the powers of Olympus to escape the Underworld and take down the God of the Dead. Hades is fast-paced, fun, and frantic, but there’s plenty of replayability here too.

Aragami 2

Whether you’ve played the first Aragami game or not, this third-person stealth sequel sees you return as an assassin wielding shadow essence, a power that allows you to control the shadows. Join the Shadow Clan to free the Aragami enslaved and protect your village and people. Build your own elite warrior with a variety of abilities, craft unique weapons, take down enemies with stealth kills, and do it all alone or with friends in co-op mode. Aragami 2 is currently included with Game Pass.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

If you’re brave enough to play Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, you’re braver than many of us here at Android Authority! Set in a dark fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology, you play as Senua, a Pict warrior who must journey to Viking hell to retrieve the soul of her dead lover. Haunting, atmospheric, and at times absolutely terrifying, the game pulls you deep into the story and isn’t for the faint of heart. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is currently included with Game Pass.

Cuphead

Billed by many as one of the hardest video games ever created, Cuphead is a run-and-gun action game that’s all about boss battles. Taking its inspiration from classic 1930s cartoons, with retro visuals and audio, the game’s soundtrack is written and recorded with a full jazz ensemble. Control Cuphead (and his brother Mugman, in co-op mode) as you take on increasingly challenging bosses and wield multiple equipable weapons, Charms, and Super Arts abilities. The game can be frustratingly challenging at times, but if you haven’t played it, now is a great time to rise to the challenge.

Gone Home

Gone Home is a first-person exploration game set in the mid-90s. You explore the Greenbriar family home and must figure out what happened to them. There are some spooky occurrences throughout — but this isn’t a horror game. The deep story and detailed setting is immersive, and though it’s up to you how thoroughly you explore, it’s well worth examining every dust-covered magazine and cassette tape, as who knows what you’ll find. Gone Home is a powerful, poignant story-driven game that’s a must-play for fans of the genre.

What Remains of Edith Finch

Fans of Gone Home will likely also want to play What Remains of Edith Finch. Giant Sparrow’s first-person adventure game is a collection of short stories about a cursed family, ranging from the early 1900s through to present day. Follow Edith as she explores her family history and discovers why she’s the last family member left alive. What Remains of Edith Finch will transport you into Edith’s world for a time, and it’s definitely earned a place on our list of the best Xbox indie games.

The best upcoming Xbox indie games

There are loads of upcoming Xbox indie games to get excited about, some arriving later this year, others with a 2024 release date. Here are our top picks to watch out for:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (August 18): This game will immediately stand out to anyone who played and loved the classic Jet Set Radio games. Billed as a spiritual successor, it looks nearly identical so fans should know exactly what they’re getting into.

The Plucky Squire (2023): Devolver Digital rarely misses, and this 2D platformer looks like another great indie Xbox game. The action-adventure title starts in the pages of a children’s book, but quickly jumps off the page and into a wider room filled with toys.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Late 2023-early 2024): The sequel to smash hit Hollow Knight, the action-adventure game Hollow Knight: Silksong lets you discover a whole new kingdom, with over 150 all-new foes, an ever-expanding array of weapons to craft, and a gorgeous orchestral score.

Hades 2 (2024?): No official release date has been set for the sequel to one of 2020’s best games, but the hype train is already leaving the station. In this one, you play as Zagreus’ sister Melinoë, with new mechanics and areas to hack and slash your way through. It might be a while before we see it, but it’s easily one of the most anticipated Xbox indie games at the moment.

These are our picks for the best new and upcoming Xbox indie games to keep an eye out for. We’ll update this list as games are released, and new titles are announced.

