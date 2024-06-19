These are the best wallpapers ever, according to you

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Smartphone manufacturers have delivered some fantastic wallpapers over the years, and colleague Edgar Cervantes even gave us his top 10 best wallpapers a few days ago.

Edgar chose wallpapers featured on the Pixel 5, Microsoft Surface Duo, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus Star Wars Edition, and several other phones. It turns out that a few of these wallpapers stood out as your favorites too.

The Google Pixel 5’s Turntable wallpaper was the most popular wallpaper chosen by polled Android Authority readers, accounting for a massive 25% of the vote. We’re guessing that the cartoony yet grainy style and surreal nature of the image earned it many votes.

The second pick by polled readers was the Night Flight wallpaper, seen on the Nokia G50 and earlier HMD phones (13% of the vote). This certainly makes for a striking photo, featuring a hot air balloon at night.

In third place was Kylo Ren, seen on the Star Wars Edition Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and accounting for 12% of the vote. Yep, Samsung released a Star Wars-themed smartphone.

“Nexus 5 pink mountains is my favorite!!!” added reader systemBuilder, suggesting that there are plenty of other popular wallpapers that didn’t make our cut.

In any event, you can download these and more wallpapers by visiting Edgar’s top 10 wallpapers article. Need more backgrounds? Then you can also check out our regular Wallpaper Wednesday feature, offering backgrounds submitted by the team and readers.

