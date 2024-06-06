The best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases you can buy

Did you buy a Sony Xperia 1 VI? You best keep that thing protected! Even if it is IP65/68-rated, this is one of the most expensive phones in the market, dialing in at £1,300 or 1,400€. You don’t want to see it getting destroyed after a drop, or getting scratched after some months of common usage. We’ve searched high and low, and these are the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases we could find.

The best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases

Editor’s note: We will regularly update this list of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases as new products launch. Also, keep in mind some of these cases are only available overseas, for now.

Sony Style cover with stand

There are plenty of great third-party cases out there, but I prefer sticking with OEM cases when possible. Especially when one is as nice as the Sony Style cover with stand. As its name suggests, this case has a built-in kickstand that will be great for watching videos or joining video calls.

The case is a bit expensive at £34.99, but it is solidly built, even if not quite rugged. It might not be the best way to protect the Xperia 1 VI from drops, but it should keep your device safe from normal scratches and dents. The great thing about it is that, if you use it correctly, you might never really drop it. It comes with an included ring strap that attaches to the lanyard slot under the kickstand. This is a great addition, considering how expensive the phone is. It’s nice as an extra layer of precaution.

Cresee clear case

Some of us prefer protecting our phones while adding as little bulk and visual elements as possible. After all, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is a very expensive and beautifully designed phone. If you want to show it off, this will definitely be one of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases you’ll find.

The Cresee clear case is completely clear, leaving the phone’s design completely exposed. It’s also super thin, so you will barely notice it once you get used to it. Because it’s made of TPU, it’s flexible, thin, and very light. This also means the level of protection won’t be too great, though. It has air-cushioned bumpers, though, which adds a little extra protection against drops. We still wouldn’t exactly trust it for drops, but it should do excellent keeping scratches away. And at just £8, it is very affordable.

Spigen Rugged Armor

If you’re looking for a great case that will protect your device without adding too much bulk, the Spigen Rugged Armor is definitely one of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases. It’s entirely made of flexible TPU, which makes it thin, easy to install, and pretty light at just 1.4oz.

At first glance, this may not look like much, but there is a reason the word “rugged” is in the name. Thanks to the air-cushioned bumpers in all corners, it can handle quite the beating. The inside also has a web design that will help with shock absorption. Spigen drop tests it at heights of 48in, 26 times. It’s not cheap at $30, but it’s a great case from a renowned manufacturer.

ARMOR-X BX3-SN24

Here’s something very special. It might have the worst name on the list, but it is among the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases for multiple reasons. For starters, it is pretty tough, which is great because it is about the closest you can get to an actual rugged case for the Sony Xperia 1 VI. It has a dual composite construction with a TPU frame and a scratch-resistant rear cover. By the way, the rear part is clear, which is great considering the Xperia 1 VI is a beautiful device you might still want to show off while keeping protected. And it supports wireless charging.

You’ll also love the functionality this case offers. It comes with an integrated X-MOUNT adaptor, which can help you attach your phone to one of ARMOR-X’s many accessories, such as car mounts, bike mounts, belt clips, dog harnesses, tripods, and more. You’ll get a strap and carabiner included, but this is actually pretty cool. It has a small slot where you can store a SIM ejector tool! Not to mention, it will give you a bit of peace of mind while holding it.

LalatiFy custom pictures phone case

LalatiFy has become very popular for its customizable cases, and the case maker is catering to the Sony Xperia 1 VI community. These cases will add a touch of personality that can’t be matched. Before purchasing, you can personalize the case by uploading your own pictures, which will be printed on the case. The company offers a variety of layouts, and they’re relatively affordable at $16.

The case is made of soft, flexible TPU. This means it won’t be amazing in terms of protection, but it offers a light level of drop protection, and it should do just fine keeping minor dents and scratches at bay.

AIORIA leather case

I happen to love leather. Its natural look is very aesthetically pleasing, and its soft texture feels comfortable while also helping you avoid slips. Most leather cases are wallet cases, though. If you want something slimmer, you have to look a bit harder, and we think the AIORIA PU leather case is definitely among the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases in this category.

It costs only $15, so you won’t be splurging. It’s also nice that you can choose from four colors: red, black, brown, and coffee.

KUGEW leather case

Here’s another leather option that isn’t a wallet case. It doesn’t look quite as nice as the option above, and it only comes in black, but this one has a very neat trick up its sleeve. What makes this one of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases is that it features a magnetic ring in the back, making it compatible with MagSafe accessories. You can use it with MagSafe wireless chargers and other accessories, such as wallets and pop sockets.

The manufacturer also made this pretty resistant. It has passed military-grade drop tests. Another highlight is that the post suggests it is made of actual leather, or at least there is no mention of this being PU leather. The bumper is made of TPU. You’ll have to pay $18 for it.

MAMA MOUTH wallet case

We know many of you like wallet cases. These tend to offer more functionality, aside from keeping your device safe. This MAMA MOUTH wallet case is made of PU leather, with an internal TPU casing to keep the device in place. It looks much like real leather, and feels very soft to the touch. Because these materials are very cushiony, these cases happen to have great shock-absorbing qualities, so your expensive Sony Xperia 1 VI will be as safe as can be.

Additionally, the case has two card slots inside, as well as a cash pocket. The whole accessory can fold into a kickstand for comfortably watching your favorite videos. The £16 price is also quite accessible, considering everything the case has to offer.

Foluu wallet case

Despite all the benefits wallet cases can bring to the table, it can also be very annoying how bulky they are. If you want to keep things a bit thinner, the Follu wallet case is definitely one of the best Sony Xperia 1 VI cases you can get. It goes for £11, so you’ll also end up saving some quid.

Of course, there are some sacrifices to be made here. It only has a single card slot, so it’s missing some functionality. And because it’s much thinner, it won’t protect your device as well as thicker wallet cases. You can still enjoy stand mode and more elegant looks, though. It’s also available in various colors: black, blue, gold, gray, and rose.

Metal armor shockproof metal case

Here’s something a bit more unique. This metal armor shockproof metal case is actually unbranded, but it has become very popular and is available for many smartphones, including the Sony Xperia 1 VI.

It’s a bit more expensive at $24, but it is one hell of a case. For starters, it has kind of an anime-inspired aesthetic that looks really cool. It’s also completely made of aluminum and built like a tank. You actually have to screw it together in order to install it. It might be the best solution if you really want to protect your expensive phone against drops. The one downside is that it leaves much of the phone uncovered, so your phone may still get scratched and affected by the elements.

FAQs

Can I use a Sony Xperia 1 V case with the Sony Xperia 1 VI? While they may look very similar, the Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 1 VI have different measurements. This means you can’t use cases interchangeably with these two devices.

What is the Sony Xperia 1 VI IP rating? The Sony Xperia 1 VI has an IP65/68 rating. This means it is tested to withstand 1.5m depths for up to 30 minutes. Sony, like many other manufacturers, warns you it’s still not good to purposely get the phone wet, especially if it’s seawater, salt water, chlorinated water, or liquids such as drinks.

Are there any waterproof cases for the Sony Xperia 1 VI? Waterproof cases exist, but they usually come from unknown brands. We wouldn’t trust them enough to recommend them here. If you want an extra layer of protection, we would recommend that you look into getting a waterproof phone pouch, instead.

Does the Sony Xperia 1 VI come with a case? Some manufacturers include a case in the box. Sadly, Sony isn’t usually one of them, and the Xperia 1 VI doesn’t come with a case in the box. It does offer the Sony Style cover with stand separately, though.

Is the Sony Xperia 1 VI water or dust proof? The Sony Xperia 1 VI has IP65/IP68 rating. This means it is dust-tight and water-resistant. It should be able to withstand submersion at up to 1.5 meters for as much as 30 minutes.

