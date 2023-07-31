Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Making a screen protector for a foldable phone might seem like a tricky proposition, but there are certainly options out there, and if you’ve spent $1,800 on a new phone, you’re probably willing to spend a few dollars more to avoid paying several hundred for screen repair. Below we’ll showcase some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen protectors on the market to date.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen protectors Conveniently, the screens on the Z Fold 5 share the exact same dimensions with the Z Fold 4. That means that an arsenal of existing protector kits will work, though you’ll still need to shop carefully — some kits include protectors for both screens, just the external one, or even just the area around the camera bump. We’re going to ignore bump protectors in favor of the first two categories. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Spigen EZ Fit

UAG Glass Shield Plus

ZAGG Glass XTR2

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Anti-Glare Screen Protector

Anti-glare

Oleophobic Main and front screen protection

Self-healing (for minor scratches)

Putting aside claims of “military- grade” durability, this kit gets you front and main screen protectors, each made of five layers. One allows the protectors to self-heal in the case of minor scratches, while two others guard against fingerprints and oil.

Aside from resisting those threats, the main selling point is of course glare reduction. There isn’t anything necessarily special about ArmorSuit’s approach, here, but combined with the kit’s other selling points, it’s probably worth the investment.

Spigen EZ Fit

Spigen

9H hardness rating

“Auto-alignment” installation tool Backup protector included

Oleophobic

Because it relies on tempered glass, the EZ Fit can only safeguard the Z Fold 5’s front screen — there’s no main screen protector included. We’re recommending it anyway because of its toughness, and because of its unique “auto-alignment” installation tool, meant to reduce the chance of mistakes. You’ll get a second protector in the box regardless.

UAG Glass Shield Plus

“Double-strengthened” tempered glass

Antimicrobial

Anti-glare Included installation tool

Oleophobic

Like the EZ Fit, the Glass Shield Plus is a tempered glass protector for the front display only. There’s little else different, except that it’s marketed as antimicrobial on top of glare, scratch, oil, and fingerprint protection. The kit also includes its own alignment tool, though we subjectively prefer Spigen’s.

ZAGG Glass XTR2

Anti-glare

Antimicrobial

Strengthened honeycomb structure Adhesive won’t show smaller dust particles

Blue light filter

It’s another front-only glass protector, but even so, the XTR2 might be overkill. On top of antimicrobial, anti-glare, and anti-scratch protection, it offers a honeycomb structure for extra strength, and an alternative adhesive said to make small dust particles “virtually invisible” if they survive your pre-application cleaning. There’s even a blue light filter, though it won’t affect eye strain, and you’re better off using Android’s Adaptive Brightness, Night Mode, and/or Eye Comfort Shield features to combat insomnia.

