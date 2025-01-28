These are the first 5 apps I’d download on the Galaxy S25 Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There’s no shortage of apps available for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Google Play Store is home to millions of free and paid apps, but I want to share my picks for the first ones I’d download on the device, which will officially go on sale next week.

This short list of mine doesn’t include random apps but focuses on those that take advantage of the S25 Ultra’s massive 6.9-inch screen and the included S Pen. Samsung’s latest flagship is perfect for content consumption, document signing, drawing, and more.

Kindle

I love to read, and the Kindle app is the best one out there in this area. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is great for reading books due to its massive screen paired with Android’s Night Light feature, which reduces eye strain. This feature is standard on Android devices, and I always turn it on when reading for an extended period of time.

The Kindle app is free, and although you can load it up with various documents and your own books, it’s mostly used for books bought through Amazon. It’s also feature-packed, allowing me to create annotations, check the meaning of words with the built-in dictionary, and much more.

Colorfy

Colorfy is an app that gets my creative juices flowing. It’s a coloring app that’s not only fun but is also a great stress reliever. The best thing about it is that it supports the S Pen, making the coloring process more fun and intuitive. I am not the best when it comes to creating art, but I still enjoy Colorfy due to its simplicity.

There are plenty of images and designs available to choose from that you can color as you please. Take your pick from mandalas, animals, patterns, and many other options. The app is free, but a subscription plan offers more designs and removes ads.

DocuSign

This is the app I’ve been using for a long time, as there’s always a document or two I have to sign as a business owner. It works great, especially with the S Pen, which makes the signing process much easier and more precise.

Not only can I sign a document within the app, but I can also send it directly to someone via email. This is great for invoices that need a signature, as I don’t need to leave the app to send it to a client. The free version of the app has plenty of limitations, though, so more demanding users will have to upgrade to a paid plan.

Sketchbook

Colorfy is designed for coloring, while Sketchbook is all about drawing. It supports the S Pen, which makes the artistic process that much more fun and interesting. You start with a blank slate and then use the S Pen to bring your ideas to life.

You can switch between various pencils, markers, and brushes within the app, as well as colors, textures, and more. There are more than enough tools available to create precisely what you have in mind if you have some artistic talent. But even if you’re not great at drawing, like me, it’s still a fun app to play with and improve your skills. I am trying to get better at it and it shows, although it takes time and commitment.

Squid

While plenty of great note-taking apps are available for Android, not all of them support handwritten notes made with the S Pen. The best one that does, in my opinion, is Squid, which offers a bunch of different note formats — from a blank page to a college-ruled paper.

The app lets you create notebooks to organize your notes. The premium plan also allows you to upload PDFs you can mark up or sign. The free version is good enough for most people, though, unless you have very specific needs. I love handwritten notes since the process feels more natural to me, and I can jot down my thoughts faster than typing on a keyboard, especially with the S Pen.

These are the five apps I’d download on the S25 Ultra, but plenty of others take advantage of the phone’s large screen and the included S Pen. Which ones do you see yourself using? Let me know in the comments.

