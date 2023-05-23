The best podcasts for women, from comedy to health and more

Lily Katz / Android Authority

Podcasts come in all shapes and sizes, and no matter who or where you are there are sure to be plenty of options for you. When it comes to our picks for the best podcast for women, most of them are just great podcasts that happen to be hosted by women. Others are slightly more targeted, providing advice or narratives with a more feminine touch. If you’re ready to expand your feed, keep reading for a few of our favorites.

The best podcasts for women

The Guilty Feminist

Topic: Comedy Frequency: Weekly Length: 60 minutes

Feminism is a loaded word these days, but comedian Deborah Frances-White takes it on with a guest in front of a live audience. They discuss some of the hypocrisies of modern feminism with a comedic approach, and the result is sometimes enlightening and always hilarious. If you like live recordings, this is one of the best comedy podcasts for women, and it has been for nearly a decade at this point. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

How to Be Fine

Topic: Self-help, wellness Frequency: Weekly Length: 30 minutes

If you like the comedy aspect but want something a bit more useful, How to Be Fine is one of the best self-help podcasts for young women. The long-running podcast used to be called By the Book, and at this point, there are more than 250 episodes to listen to. It describes itself as “Half advice show, half cultural critique,” but at the end of the day, it’s an entertaining way to get modern, snarky wellness tips. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

The BizChix Podcast

Topic: Business, entrepreneurship Frequency: Weekly Length: 30 minutes

Most business podcasts are filled with tech bros and out-of-touch CEO types, but BizChix has a different focus. It’s a podcast for all the women entrepreneurs out there, and episodes are filled with coaching calls, business training, and techniques to manage work/life balance. As for bona fides, host Natalie Eckdahl has an MBA and three small children, but you don’t have to set your sights on becoming a high-powered CEO to get something out of this podcast. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Stuff You Missed in History Class

Topic: History Frequency: Every other day Length: 30-45 minutes

History can be a dull subject in school if you have the wrong teacher, but podcast hosts Tracy B. Wilson and Holly Frey are certainly up to the job. The Stuff You Missed in History Class podcast does exactly what it says on the tin, with entertaining stories highlighting events and people from the past. Episodes are released roughly every other day, and after years of consistent releases, there are now over 2,000 episodes. I recommend going back into the catalog, as the quality has been great since the beginning. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Womanica

Topic: History Frequency: Daily Length: 5-10 minutes

While the above is a more generalist history podcast, this one is a more specialized history podcast for women. In short, daily episodes, host Jenny Kaplan tells the story of a significant or interesting woman in history, and I guarantee you haven’t heard of most of them. It’s a quick podcast to add to your morning routine, but the short nature of it may leave you heading to Google to learn the full story. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Poog

Topic: Comedy Frequency: Weekly Length: 45-60 minutes

There are a lot of kooky products for women being pushed by celebrities, and this podcast is dedicated to tearing them apart. The title is Goop backwards, Goop being Gweneth Paltrow’s “wellness” company that sells overpriced products based on debunked pseudo-science. Keeping with that theme, tt explores the ridiculous nature of the modern wellness industry in a comedic, conversational manner. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

My Favorite Murder

Topic: True crime Frequency: Twice weekly Length: 30-90 minutes

If you got your start binging the first season of Serial, My Favorite Murder will be right up your alley. It’s a true crime podcast where each episode looks at a different case, and after years of regular episodes, there are more than 700 murders covered. It’s more conversational than shows like Criminal, for example, which can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on what you’re into. Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Food Psych Podcast

Topic: Health, wellness Frequency: Finished Length: 10-20 minutes

One of the best health and fitness podcasts for women just finished its run in 2023, but with more than 350 episodes in its catalog there’s plenty to make your way through. While it’s mostly about building a healthy relationship with food, it also touches on general fitness, medicine, and dieting. This could be the perfect motivational podcast to start and maintain a healthy diet! Listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts

Comments