Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Vote now for our Reader's Choice Award for the best phone of 2024!
Looking at the calendar, 2025 is just a stone’s throw away, and you know what that means: It’s time to figure out the best smartphone of 2024!
Here at Android Authority, we give out two major phone awards at the end of the year. One is our Editor’s Choice Award for the year’s best phone, which we decide internally based on a year’s worth of objective testing, data collection, and our general expertise. Our Editor’s Choice Award 2023 went to the Google Pixel 8 Pro.
The second major yearly award is the Reader’s Choice Award, which is completely determined by you, our readers. We have no say in this matter: We simply provide you the platform to speak your voice, and whichever device gets the most votes walks away with the trophy. You chose the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra as the Reader’s Choice Award 2023 winner.
If you’ve been reading Android Authority for years now, you probably know the drill here. For everyone else, let me explain how things will go!
Best phone of 2024: How Reader’s Choice Award voting works
There are three rounds for the Reader’s Choice Award voting. Today begins with the elimination round. In this round, 35 phones (!!) duke it out to become one of the surviving four. Those four move on to the semi-finals, in which only two will emerge. The final round is where the magic happens, resulting in one phone walking away with the claim of being the best phone of 2024, as decided by you.
Here is the voting schedule and where each vote takes place:
- Monday, December 9, 1:00 PM ET: The elimination round occurs here at Android Authority, exclusively in the poll below.
- Tuesday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET: The semi-final round happens on this page, along with our YouTube, X, and Threads profiles. You can vote once in each place, giving you four chances to vote!
- Wednesday, December 11, 1:00 PM ET: The final round happens on this page, YouTube, X, Threads, and in a 24-hour Story on Instagram and Facebook. That gives you a total of six chances to vote in the finals.
At 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13, voting will close at all outlets, giving the last round 48 hours of voting (except for the Instagram/Facebook Stories, so be sure to vote there within the first 24 hours). We will tally the votes and announce the big winner over the weekend. The announcement includes a full breakdown of all the votes, which is always interesting to see!
Vote now for the best phone of 2024!
Are you ready to vote? Before you do so, make sure you understand that, for this round, you can only vote for one phone, and you cannot alter your vote. In other words, don’t rush yourself! Take your time and go over the list in full, and only cast your one vote when you are absolutely certain you know what it should be.
Let’s vote!