Vote now for our Reader's Choice Award for the best phone of 2024!

There are three rounds for the Reader’s Choice Award voting. Today begins with the elimination round. In this round, 35 phones (!!) duke it out to become one of the surviving four. Those four move on to the semi-finals, in which only two will emerge. The final round is where the magic happens, resulting in one phone walking away with the claim of being the best phone of 2024, as decided by you.

Here is the voting schedule and where each vote takes place:

Monday, December 9, 1:00 PM ET: The elimination round occurs here at Android Authority, exclusively in the poll below.

The elimination round occurs here at Android Authority, exclusively in the poll below. Tuesday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET: The semi-final round happens on this page, along with our YouTube, X, and Threads profiles. You can vote once in each place, giving you four chances to vote!

The semi-final round happens on this page, along with our YouTube, X, and Threads profiles. You can vote once in each place, giving you four chances to vote! Wednesday, December 11, 1:00 PM ET: The final round happens on this page, YouTube, X, Threads, and in a 24-hour Story on Instagram and Facebook. That gives you a total of six chances to vote in the finals.

At 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 13, voting will close at all outlets, giving the last round 48 hours of voting (except for the Instagram/Facebook Stories, so be sure to vote there within the first 24 hours). We will tally the votes and announce the big winner over the weekend. The announcement includes a full breakdown of all the votes, which is always interesting to see!