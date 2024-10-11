These are the best KDE-based Linux distros available right now

One of Linux’s standout features is the sheer variety it offers. With countless Linux distributions tailored to different user needs, Linux provides options for servers, desktops, lightweight systems, and more. However, this abundance of choice can be overwhelming for newcomers. In the guide below, I discuss the best KDE Linux distros. Curious? Read on.

What is KDE, KDE Plasma, and Qt? Before exploring the distributions in particular, let’s first clarify what KDE is. Established in 1996, KDE is a graphical desktop environment for Linux and Unix-like operating systems. It was named as a playful nod to the then-existing Common Desktop Environment (CDE) used in commercial Unix systems. KDE utilizes the Qt toolkit for creating user interfaces.

In 2009, KDE underwent a rebranding, splitting into smaller projects: KDE Plasma (the desktop), KDE Gear (the apps), and KDE Frameworks (the libraries). This separation allows each component to progress independently. The most visible aspect is KDE Plasma, the desktop environment.

Significant releases include KDE Plasma 5, launched in 2014, which fully migrated to QML and utilized OpenGL for hardware acceleration, enhancing fluidity and response time. Plasma 6, released in 2024, shifts the default display server from X11 to Wayland, although X11 remains available. Plasma 6 is built on Qt 6, KDE Frameworks 6, and KDE Gear 24.02.

We should also briefly touch on Qt, a cross-platform application development framework for creating graphical user interfaces, which has been available since 1995. It operates under a dual license: GPL/LGPL and a commercial license. The LGPL version allows closed-source applications, while the commercial license permits proprietary applications without open-source restrictions. Qt has been highly successful and is the foundation upon which KDE is built.

The best KDE-based Linux distributions available Below is a list of my favorite KDE Linux distros. Watch the video above for a more detailed look at these distros, including their installation process.

KDE neon

Developed by KDE, neon is the show pony release and showcases KDE as intended by its developers using Ubuntu’s long-term release (currently 22.04). It’s ideal for more technical users seeking the latest KDE updates and bleeding-edge offerings. neon provides a rolling KDE release with frequent updates, while the underlying Ubuntu base remains stable.

Debian KDE

Known for stability and a vast package repository, Debian also offers KDE Plasma as a desktop option. It’s a foundational distro for others like Ubuntu. Debian champions open source, with KDE 5 and Wayland support.

Kubuntu

An official Ubuntu variant with KDE, Kubuntu offers long-term support and a stable environment. It features X11 and KDE 5, with a large community and extensive package availability.

openSUSE

A popular alternative to mainstream distros, openSUSE offers KDE, XFCE, or GNOME as desktop environment options. It provides a rolling release (Tumbleweed) and a stable version, with KDE 6 and X11 support.

EndeavorOS

Based on Arch Linux, EndeavorOS offers a rolling release with the latest software. It includes Wayland and KDE 6, providing a visually appealing experience.

CachyOS

CachyOS is an Arch-based distro optimized for performance. It uses a custom kernel and supports modern hardware. It features Wayland and KDE 6 and focuses on security and performance.

Manjaro

Arch-based distro, Manjaro emphasizes user-friendliness. It offers a rolling release, access to the Arch user repository, and a dedicated Manjaro repository. Manjaro includes X11 and KDE 6.

KaOS

Finally, we have KaOS. It’s an independent distro focused on Qt and KDE and offers a tightly integrated, rolling distribution for modern desktops. It supports only 64-bit architecture and provides a curated package repository.

Which KDE Linux distribution is best for you? For the latest KDE experience directly from the KDE project, choose neon. Debian or Kubuntu are excellent choices for fans of those particular ecosystems. Arch enthusiasts will find EndeavorOS appealing, while openSUSE offers a unique alternative outside the usual Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch lineage.

Do you have a favorite KDE-based Linux distribution? Let us know your pick in the comments.

