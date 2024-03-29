The best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases you can buy

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Did you just get an ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra? It’s a great phone, and it is a pretty significant investment at $900. The good news is this phone actually comes with a case, but if you want better protection, we’ve curated a list of our favorite options. Let’s go over the best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases together!

The best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases

RhinoShield SolidSuit Case

The RhinoShield SolidSuit Case is definitely one of the best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases. It will keep your phone well protected, as the manufacturer claims it surpasses military standards. It doesn’t look very special, so you may be wondering why we like it so much. Well, this case is very special.

What makes the RhinoShield SolidSuit Case unique is that you can pick from a wide variety of designs. The manufacturer has deals with franchises such as the NBA, Dragon Ball, Looney Tunes, My Hero Academia, and many more. And if you don’t like any of those, you can even create your own designs! Not to mention, they sell a version that is MagSafe-compatible, which is pretty convenient.

Pricing starts at $30 for the standard version or $45 for the MagSafe version. It’s pricey, but it is the most versatile option in terms of design.

Foluu Clear Case

Sometimes, all you want is a simple case that showcases your device’s looks and keeps the size as unaffected as possible. This is what makes the Foluu Clear Case one of the best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases around. The case is completely clear, so you can showcase your phone’s true colors. It is also slightly more protective than other slim cases, thanks to its air-cushioned bumper corners.

Of course, it also helps that the price is very accessible, at just $9.

Futanwei Wallet Case

Cases don’t need to be all about protection, right? Many of us prefer having some dual functionality added to the equation. The Futanwei Wallet Case is one of the best ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra cases because it can do more than keep your phone safe. It has a wallet on the back, which has two card slots to store IDs, credit cards, cash, and more. It closes magnetically for convenience, and also includes an RFID layer for protection.

The price is just right at under $11, and you have your choice of four colors: black, blue, brown, and green. All come with a carbon fiber design we know many of you also happen to like.

Metal Armor Shockproof Back Case

If you really want something unique, you can’t go wrong with the Metal Armor Shockproof Back Case. It’s a full aluminum bumper case with a futuristic anime design that you won’t find anywhere else. It is by no means discrete, so be ready to turn some heads.

You need not worry about the metal damaging your device, though. Soft sponge corners and a carbon fiber style back keep the metal from rubbing against your phone. And it has a very solid construction. In fact, you need to screw the back and front together in order to install it. Once it’s on, it will take a lot of force to take it apart. And while the $24 price is a bit higher than usual, it is not a bad deal for such a cool and robust case.

IMAK Slim Case Cover

Here’s a simple case made of soft TPU rubber. It is flexible, thin, and light. This makes it great at absorbing shock. Additionally, rubber is less prone to slipping and does great at keeping fingerprints and smudges away.

The design is simple, and the price is super enticing at just $6. But if you pay $8, the seller will include a screen protector, which is a nice addition.

Futanwei Full Body Protective Phone Case

This design may not be for everyone, but those who like it will get a pretty nice treat. The flexible TPU material is thin, light, resistant, and shock-absorbing enough to keep your phone relatively safe. You will also get a free screen protector for added security.

Likely the coolest feature here is the integrated ring in the back, which can be used as a pop-socket-style holder or a kickstand. It will make handling and viewing media much more convenient. At just $10, it’s also pretty affordable.

Luxury Classic PU Leather Wallet Cover

Wallet cases can be very convenient, and many of you will consider them the best cases for your ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra. Here’s a very clean and simple one that adds a nice amount of functionality to the experience. The wallet case is made of PU leather and offers great protection all around the device. Additionally, it features three card slots, and a larger pocket for cash, or anything you can fit in there.

The wallet case can be folded into a stand, so you can set it on a flat surface when you want to enjoy some video content. It’s also nice that you can get it in a variety of colors. And it’s only a bit over $15, which is a very accessible price for a wallet case.

Rhombic Wallet Case

If you don’t mind carrying a bit more bulk, and want something much nicer, this wallet case takes things to a whole other level. For starters, the design is much more elaborate, and the construction is significantly more refined. Not to mention, it’s also available in six colors, so there is variety for different tastes.

Functionality is improved, as well. This one has 7 card slots, a smaller picture pocket, a large cash pocket, and even a pocket flap that can be zipped, where you can store coins and other items. It comes with a strap, for added security. Of course, you get the other benefits one would usually enjoy in wallet cases, such as the stand mode and added protection. At $15, the price is pretty awesome, too. The one downside is that it will be bulkier.

FAQs

Can I use an ASUS Zenfone 10 case with the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra? You cannot use an ASUS Zenfone 10 case with the Zenfone 11 Ultra, or vice-versa. These devices are very different in dimensions, button placement, and camera locations.

Can I use wireless charging with an ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra case? The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra supports 15W wireless Qi charging. Keep in mind cases can get in the way of wireless charging, especially bulkier ones like rugged and wallet cases. A manufacturer will always advertise wireless charging support, if the case has it. If it isn’t mentioned, make sure to ask the seller before you make a purchase.

Does the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra come with a case? The ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra comes with a case included! This is excellent news, as it isn’t that common of a practice. That said, the case is pretty thin, and you shouldn’t count on it for drop protection. It should handle prevent scratches and light scuffs just fine, though.

Are there any waterproof cases for the ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra? So far, ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra case options are pretty limited. While waterproof cases exist, we haven’t found any we can recommend here. You might be better off picking up a waterproof pouch if you plan to get your device wet.

