I tried out the top AI news apps and these 5 actually improve your news feed

Mitja Rutnik / Android Authority

AI-generated news might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly has its advantages. It’s particularly useful if you’re concerned about the bias of traditional news outlets, as the summaries are generated by collating and analyzing the same story from across the political spectrum. It might not have the human touch, but it can do the legwork of 100 journalists at once when it comes to gathering every perspective and combining them to give you a balanced take.

These types of apps are an emerging market, and their quality is still hit-or-miss. Even Gemini struggles in this pursuit. If you’re interested in giving AI news apps a try, here are some of the best options available right now.

Which AI news app do you think is best?

SPONSORED NewsBang NewsBang While many news apps focus solely on condensing the day’s headlines, NewsBang wants to help you actually understand them on a deeper level. The AI cognition engine turns information into insight, using multiple AI models to compare how different outlets are covering the same story. The goal, as the company puts it, is “Transforming News into Value”, and help you make better decisions as a result. You start the day with a Morning Brief: an AI-powered roundup of the most important stories from a wide range of trusted sources. From there, the Summary feed delivers a clear rundown of the main stories, and you can swipe from each one to the Insights section, where NewsBang’s proprietary model generates guided questions to deepen your understanding. Swiping again takes you to the Opinions section for that story, which surfaces recent viewpoints and crowd sentiment from both sides of the debate. The Analysis section provides further understanding, and for ongoing events, Timelines allow you to follow the news as it develops. NewsBang’s proprietary model generates guided questions to deepen your understanding. There’s a strong interactive element to help you dig deeper. PodTalk, for instance, works like a dynamic AI podcast that discusses the story and can answer your questions in real time. The Ask About the News tool takes this further, letting you query stories directly to get concise explanations tailored to your interests. And if you enjoy a challenge, NewsBang’s monthly “Predict the Month” contest lets you forecast major global events for a chance to win prizes. If you’re ready to test your foresight, the November Prediction Challenge starts at the turn of the month, with a chance to win yourself some cash if you’re right about impending events.

LetMeKnow

LetMeKnow is one of the newer AI-driven news apps on the Play Store, but it already feels impressively polished. It does a great job of pulling together similar stories from thousands of sources, summarizing them with clear bullet points and short AI-written digests. It draws from all sides of the debate by default, but in setting it up, you can choose to keep or filter out Right, Leans Right, Center, Leans Left, or Left sources if you prefer.

Each story cluster shows every outlet that’s covered the topic, complete with bias labels and links to the originals, which adds a welcome layer of transparency. There’s also an active discussion section with comments and polls, letting you see how other readers interpret the same story.

It’s ad-supported, but a seven-day free trial is available for the ad-free version, which is a cost-effective option if you decide to keep it. While many apps now offer AI summaries, LetMeKnow’s political filtering and community discussion features make it one of the more engaging new options for readers.

Particle News

Particle is one of the most established AI-driven news apps available, earning a 4.8-star rating on the App Store. Unfortunately, it’s currently iOS-only, so Android users can’t try it yet.

The app takes a holistic approach to summarizing news, combining multi-source coverage, AI-generated bullet points, and interactive features that help readers quickly understand complex stories. You can choose between several summary styles, such as “Explain Like I’m 5,” “The 5Ws,” or “Opposite Sides,” which compares how outlets across the political spectrum are framing the same event. Each summary also includes a political bias chart and links to the full source articles for deeper reading.

Particle also lets you ask questions about stories and get AI-generated answers, and you can listen to a personalized feed of spoken summaries for hands-free updates. If it ever launches on Android, it would likely be one of the stronger options for non-iOS readers.

Ground News

Ground News is somewhat discreet about its use of AI, perhaps recognizing that some users might find it off-putting, but it utilizes the technology effectively. The platform ingests around 60,000 articles per day from over 50,000 outlets, merging them into clusters that show multiple perspectives on the same event. Each cluster includes AI-generated summaries that are subject to review by human editors and give you a quick grasp of what’s actually happened before you dig into the details.

You’ll also find context, such as ownership data, source credibility scores, and tools for identifying underreported “blindspots.” A built-in comparison view lets you see how the same topic is framed by different political leanings, while the browser extension can even analyze the bias of articles shared on social media.

Ground News is available on both Android and iOS, with free access for general use and optional subscriptions for deeper analysis. It’s a fairly transparent news platform that primarily utilizes AI as an organizational tool, rather than a storyteller, helping you focus on facts.

Volv

Volv makes its selling point clear from the off, with the tagline “Be dangerously well-informed in 9-second reads.” It comes across as an AI news app for the TikTok generation. The setup is a bit different, too, framing the onboarding process like a WhatsApp-style chat that tailors your feed to the topics you care about.

Once inside, you’ll find AI-generated news snippets that fit within a single screen, each summarizing stories from outlets like CNN, The Washington Post, and Vogue. It’s a mix of breaking news, trending internet debates, lifestyle pieces, and social-media moments, all condensed into fast, scrollable cards. You can also follow creator profiles to read newsletter content from platforms like Substack or Morning Brew without cluttering your inbox.

With a 4.4-star rating from nearly 2,000 reviews on the Play Store, Volv has found an audience among readers who want to stay informed on a surface level. The AI writing can sometimes feel breezy, but that’s part of its design — this is news as a feed of quick hits rather than deep dives. If you’d rather skim the day’s stories in minutes instead of hours, Volv delivers exactly that.

Also available on the App Store Those are five of the best AI news apps available right now, but new ones spring up so fast that you might have already spotted a great alternative. Feel free to share your discovery in the comments section below.

