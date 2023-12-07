iMessage is just the start: Beeper Mini to soon get Facetime, SMS, RCS, more

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Beeper has outlined a “near future” roadmap of features it plans to bring to Beeper Mini.

The company plans to bring WhatsApp, SMS, RCS, and Facetime integration to the app.

Beeper Mini was launched this week, allowing Android users to more easily use iMessage. The app differs from the original Beeper app in that you don’t have to give away your Apple ID credentials to use it.

Now, the team behind the app has confirmed that Beeper Mini will gain even more features and integrations in the “near future.” The company took to a blog post to announce that it will integrate Facetime audio/video calls, SMS, WhatsApp, and Signal into Beeper Mini. RCS will also be integrated into the app, with the team saying in a Reddit AMA that this feature will co-exist with iMessage using the same phone number.

There’s no word on a timeline beyond the “near future” for these features to be rolled into the app, though. Nevertheless, it’s clear that those seeking the ultimate unified messaging app should keep an eye on Beeper Mini.

What else should you expect? The team also confirmed that it’s working on features like importing your past chat history, importing/exporting chat backups, Android chat bubbles, a foldable/tablet UI, a block list, and scheduled messages.

Finally, Beeper noted its intention to rename Beeper Mini to Beeper, while the original Beeper will get renamed to Beeper Cloud. However, the eventual plan is for Beeper Cloud to be deprecated.

