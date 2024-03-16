Best Beats Studio Pro deal of 2024 brings $150 price drop

Beats

A new Beats Studio Pro deal on Amazon just made the latest Beats headphones a whole lot more affordable. In their biggest price drop since Black Friday, the luxurious headphones are down to just $199.95 right now — a 43% markdown. Beats Studio Pro for $199.95 ($150 off)

Launched in mid-2023, the Studio Pro made the best USB-C headphones list of our sister site, SoundGuys. They’re a fantastic option for wireless listening via Bluetooth, but the internal USB DAC feature allows you to switch to wired listening if that’s your preference. That’s a boast that the likes of the Apple AirPods Max can’t make.

Beats Studio Pro Beats Studio Pro Spatial audio, lossless playback, and big battery life The Beats Studio Pro are a relatively light-weight set of Bluetooth headphones. With up to 40 hours of battery life, USB Type-C charging and wired playback, as well as a 3.5mm port, ANC, and Spatial Audio, these are contenders for the hottest headphones of 2023. See price at Amazon Save $150.04

Like many of the best headphones on the market, the active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities on the Studio Pro are excellent. They also support Spatial Audio, Find My, fast pairing, and Transparency Mode. Performance-wise, the headphones offer consumer-friendly sound with a slight emphasis on higher frequencies, plus impressive battery life, achieving over 31 hours on a single charge.

It’s your best chance of the year so far to upgrade your Beats, so hit the widget above to learn more about the deal.

Comments