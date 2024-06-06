The Beats Studio Buds Plus return to 2024-low of $130

Lily Katz / Android Authority

We had a lot of positive things to say in our Beats Studio Buds Plus review, although we did note that the wireless earbuds might not be the best value for money option at retail price. They’re a different prospect at just $129.99, which is the deal that Best Buy is offering up today. Beats Studio Buds Plus for $129.99 ($40 off)

The price drop matches the best deal we’ve seen on the buds in the past six months and also comes with a few little extras from Best Buy when you purchase. They include a free three-month subscription to Apple Music and several other trial plans for Apple services.

Beats Studio Buds Plus Beats Studio Buds Plus The Beats Studio Buds Plus are good earbuds for listeners who hop between Android and iOS. Beats' active noise canceling is a step up from the original Studio Buds. Small housings and a range of ear tip options make these a joy to wear for hours at a time. See price at Best Buy Save $40.00

The Studio Buds Plus offer a lightweight and compact build, ensuring a comfortable fit with four ear tip sizes from XS to L. While technically an Apple product, they’re very convenient for Android users with features like Google Fast Pair and integration with the Beats app. Battery life has been improved from the original model, providing up to six hours of playback with active noise cancelation (ANC) and 24 hours total with the charging case. Good microphone quality adds to the functionality, and all three colorways are available at the deal price at the time of writing.

Ready to upgrade to Beats Audio? Hit the widget above to learn more.

