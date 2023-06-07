The Beats Flex earbuds are worth a look at a new low price of $29.99

Not all Beats audio devices cost you the earth. That’s even more true today, with the already affordable Beats Flex earbuds dropping to a new low price of just $29.99 ($40 off).

Our sister site, SoundGuys, features the Beats Flex on its Best neckband earbuds rundown, citing them as the best option for iPhone users. The wireless earbuds have been on sale on multiple occasions since they were released, but they have never been subject to such a large price drop.

Apple Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds Apple Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds This headset offers a lot of the cool features that the AirPods do but at a cheaper price. While it lacks in sound quality and the microphone could be better, this is a solid pair of inexpensive wireless earbuds. See price at Amazon Save $39.96

This budget-friendly entry into the Apple audio ecosystem features the W1 chip for seamless integration with iOS devices, including hands-free Siri access, extended battery life, and easy device switching. It also supports Audio Sharing with other Beats and AirPods products. With a battery life of over 10 hours, a quick 10-minute charge gives you 90 minutes of playback. Although it lacks sweat resistance, the lightweight design makes it suitable for all manner of activities.

Of the four colorways, only the black model is subject to this huge markdown, and it may not last long. The widget above takes you to the offer.

