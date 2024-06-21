Best deal of 2024 on the Beats Fit Pro

Lily Katz / Android Authority

If your summer fitness regime needs a bit of a boost, the Beats Fit Pro might be just the wireless earbuds for the job. We’re spotlighting them today because they just hit their lowest price since March 2023, with a 20% markdown dropping them to only $159. Beats Fit Pro for $159 ($41 off)

The deal takes the buds to within $10 of their record-low price, and while it isn’t available on every one of the myriad color options, you can choose from Beats White, Beats Black, and Sage Gray. A few of the other colorways are just $1 more at the time of writing.

Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro Beats Fit Pro are true wireless noise-cancelling earbuds that work just as well with Android devices The Apple-owned Beats Fit Pro are just as easy to use with an Android device as they are with an iPhone, fitting well with multiple ear tips, and boosted bass sound quality. The only downsides are the price tag and ANC issues. See price at Amazon Save $40.95

While an Apple product, the Beats Fit Pro offers seamless compatibility for both Android and iOS devices. Its ergonomic design ensures a secure fit, supported by an in-app ear tip fit test and multiple ear tip options. The IPX4 rating provides adequate water resistance, making the buds suitable for workouts. Features like active noise canceling, automatic ear detection, and onboard button controls add to the package. The battery life is commendable, with up to 24 hours of use when including the charging case.

