Pick up the handy Baseus 67W Charging Station for just $42 (46% off)

The Baseus 67W Charging Station only hit the market last month, but you already have the chance to pick it up for almost half-price in this Amazon deal. When you combine the $18 Amazon discount with a further 30% off via the on-page coupon, you can get the all-in-one charger for just $41.99 Baseus 67W Charging Station for $41.99 ($36 off)

When it thought up this multi-purpose device, Baseus really covered all of your possible charging needs. Its modular design solves three charging needs in one. If you’re working at your desk, heading down the coffee shop, or traveling further afield, it makes the ideal charging companion.

The 4-port USB-C wall charger element allows you to deliver up to 67W of power to multiple devices, and the 5ft extension cord features two AC outlets. You can use either separately, with the latter offering more reach and double the outlets, or you can combine the two to give you an extended five-port charger with one AC port, three USB-C outputs, and one USB port. GaN 6 technology ensures that power is delivered at optimal speed, while BPS 3.0 can dynamically allocate that charging power.

Check out the Amazon deal by tapping the widget above.

