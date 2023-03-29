New Babbel deal: The #1 language-learning app just got a lot cheaper

Tech Deals

Learning a new language in your free moments can be a joy if you have the right guidance. Babbel revolutionizes language learning to make it feel, well, less like learning. This Babbel deal means there’s never been a better time to sign up, with a recent price drop on the app giving you a chance to subscribe for life for just $149.97 ($450 off).

Whether it’s for improving your resume or immersing yourself on your next trip, Babbel can get you from fumbling to fluent in a new lingo. Developed by over 100 expert linguists, the learning tool can teach you any of 14 languages, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, and more. Over 10 million subscriptions will testify to that.

Babbel’s intuitive and user-friendly interface lets you take 10 minutes out of your day to enjoy gamified lessons on the go, teaching you everyday words and phrases in your target language. It’s customizable to your own learning approach, and there are over 100,000 hours of material to work through.

It’s never too late to learn a new language, but it will soon be too late to get this Babbel deal at such a rare price. Hit the widget below to find out more.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription Fun and engaging • Personalized learning Level-up your linguistics Learn 14 languages and access over 10,000 hours of high-quality language education online. $149.97 at TechDeals Save $449.03

