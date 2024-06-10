Search results for

It's not just you: AT&T is down for many users (Update: Statement)

Is AT&T's service working for you?
Published on4 hours ago

AT&amp;T logo on smartphone (2)
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Update: June 10, 2024 (12:21 PM ET): A spokesperson for AT&T has now reached out to Android Authority with the following statement:

The AT&T wireless network is operating normally. We are not experiencing a national or regional outage.

Original: June 10, 2024 (10:16 AM ET): If you’re an AT&T customer and you’re experiencing issues, you’re not alone. There’s a spike on DownDetector, as well as reports on social media claiming that the carrier’s service has stopped working. It appears Dallas and Detroit are the most heavily affected areas, but reports are also coming in from Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Plano, and Fort Wayne. Currently, the number of reports is above 300 and climbing. We’re keeping an eye on the situation and we’ll update this article accordingly.

