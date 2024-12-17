Right now AT&T's Cricket Unlimited plan can be yours for just $23 a month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The absolute cheapest unlimited plan from AT&T will set you back $50.99 a month for one line, but did you know you can actually get a plan with the same priority and similar perks for less than half the price? Right now Cricket Wireless is offering their unlimited plan for just $23 a month, though the catch is you have to pay for it all upfront. The good news is you won’t have to deal with a cell phone bill for an entire year at least.

This current promotion is expected to end on 1/09/2025, so if you’re going to sign up you better do so fast. This is not only $85 cheaper than Cricket’s normal yearly pricing, it’s $32 less per month than a single line of Cricket’s Unlimited package without an annual plan.

As for what the service brings to the table? Cricket Unlimited gives you talk, text, and unlimited LTE/5G data as well as several perks like 2GB cloud storage, unlimited texts from the US to 37 countries, and even the ability to call and text in Canada and Mexico. While you’ll also technically have data you’ll be reduced to 2G speeds, which might be enough for basics like using Google Maps or checking email — but just barely at that.

One of the best things about Cricket is that it doesn’t feel like a prepaid carrier. Not only is owned by AT&T, it also has its own brick-and-mortar stores for customer support, free or discount phone promotions (though admittedly it’s more budget and mid-range fair), phone protection plans, and many other extras often associated with bigger carriers.

