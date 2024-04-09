The top-tier ASUS ZenWiFi XT9 router system is $200 off today

There’s little point in having a pricey internet plan if you don’t have the hardware to get the most out of it. The ASUS ZenWiFi XT9 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System will optimism your Wi-Fi potential in both speed and coverage, and it just hit a record-low price on Amazon of $299.99. ASUS ZenWiFi XT9 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2-Pack) for $299.99 ($200 off)

The Amazon page shows this as a $50 discount because the system is often on sale, but it originally retailed for $500 less than 18 months ago, and it has never been this cheap before. The offer is on a two-pack of the highest-end model.

The pair of AX7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6 routers deliver superfast, reliable, and secure connections. This system is perfect for streaming, gaming, and connecting all your smart home devices without a hitch. Its signature feature is the ASUS RangeBoost Plus technology which, coupled with the flagship Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, enhances signal range and coverage by up to 38%, blanketing up to 5,700 square feet or more than six rooms.

Setting up and managing this network is made simple with the ASUS Router mobile app, which offers an intuitive interface. The system’s flexibility also allows you to dedicate the second 5GHz band exclusively for mesh backhaul traffic, optimizing the remaining bands for maximum Wi-Fi speed and stability. The automatic mode further ensures devices are always connected to the most suitable Wi-Fi band. If that weren’t enough, the inclusion of a 2.5Gbps WAN port and LAN aggregation feature caters to both current and future connectivity needs.

