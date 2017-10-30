Back in August, ASUS took the wraps off its new ZenFone 4 family. The family of phones offered several options for the camera-focused crowd, but details were thin on whether we’d see them show up in North America. Luckily, ASUS is updating us on which devices we’ll see and how much they’ll run you.

Officially, North America will see a release of the ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4, and the ZenFone 4 Max. All three phones feature dual-camera setups, physical home buttons, and design language, but that’s about where the similarities end.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro

The flagship device of the bunch is the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage. The 5.5-inch AMOLED display comes in at 1080p with Gorilla Glass 5 covering it for scratch resistance. The dual-camera setup is a 12 MP shooter next to a 16 MP lens with a 2x optical zoom. For selfie fans, the front-facing camera is an 8 MP shooter with phase detection autofocus and HDR. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro has a 3600 mAh battery, Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is priced at $599. You can grab it at the ASUS Store, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Newegg.

ASUS ZenFone 4

If you’re looking for a solid mid-range device, the ASUS ZenFone 4 might be up your alley. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and a 5.5-inch 1080p IPS display. It keeps the same main 12 MP lens from the ZenFone 4 Pro, but pairs it with an 8 MP lens that has a 120-degree field of view for wide-angle shots. You can grab the ASUS ZenFone 4 for $399 at the ASUS Store, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Newegg.

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

And, because ASUS wanted to confuse everyone, the final device is the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max which comes with two display sizes. The ZenFone 4 Max has either a 5.5-inch 720p or 5.2-inch 720p display. The larger of the two devices features a 5,000 mAh battery while the smaller features a 4,100 mAh battery. Both phones have a 13 MP + 5 MP camera setup on the rear of the device with an 8 MP shooter on the front. Interestingly enough, the front-facing camera has a flash too. You can grab the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max 5.5-inch for $199 at the ASUS Store, Amazon, or Newegg. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Max 5.2-inch will run you $169 from Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, or Newegg.