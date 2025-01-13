ASUS is ditching compact again as Zenfone 12 Ultra launch gets confirmed for next month

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS has confirmed the launch date for the Zenfone 12 Ultra.

The phone will debut on February 6.

We expect the Zenfone 12 Ultra to carry the same specs as the ROG Phone 9, albeit with minor differences.

ASUS has made the official launch announcement for the Zenfone 12 Ultra, another not-so-compact flagship phone the company plans to launch right after the Galaxy S25 series. ASUS took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the Zenfone 12 Ultra is coming on February 6 at. That’s a over a month earlier than the previous year, when the Zenfone 11 Ultra debuted in March.

ASUS ditched its user-favorite compact design last year in favor of a large-screen, more premium Zenfone 11 Ultra. It looks like the new tradition will be carried forward this year since there are no murmurs of a small Zenfone 12. Instead, the Zenfone 12 Ultra is the only device the company has officially teased and the sole model we’ve seen rumors about.

ASUS’ launch date announcement for the upcoming Android flagship also comes with an image that teases locked focus for 4K video recordings that should keep the subject in focus. Moreover, we can expect to see a bunch of AI features on the Zenfone 12 Ultra. The company’s post on X says, “Zenfone 12 Ultra unlocks the power of AI, so get ready to step into a new era of mobile photography excellence!”



The ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra will likely match the specs of the ROG Phone 9, just as the Zenfone 11 Ultra matched those of the ROG Phone 8 last year. So you can expect Snapdragon 8 Elite power, a larger 5,800mAh battery, a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, IP68 dust/water resistance, up to 512GB storage and 16GB RAM, a 50MP + 13MP + 5MP camera configuration, and Android 15. It would be nice to see ASUS catch up to the rest of the industry and offer longer software update support, but we’re not very hopeful since the ROG Phone 9 also delivers just two years of Android updates.

