Deal: The ASUS ZenBeam L2 projector is fun, portable, smart, and $99 off!

There’s nothing like curling up in a blanket and enjoying your favorite flix on a projector. Especially when you can get a nice one at a discount. If you’ve been looking to invest in a nice portable projector, the ASUS ZenBeam L2 is currently $99 off. The price is reduced from $699 to $600. Get the ASUS ZenBeam L2 for $600

A $99 discount on a $699 may not seem like much, but this is a really cool product that very rarely gets discounted. In fact, this is still the record-low price. There is no sign of how long the offer will last, and since Amazon Prime Day is over, it could go away anytime.

The ASUS ZenBeam L2 is something else! This projector looks more like a smart speaker than a projector, given its design and small size. The best part is that it’s also portable, as it has an integrated battery that can last up to 3.5 hours on a full charge. You can carry it around, use it during your camping adventures, or take it to any room in the house. The projector can output 960 lumens of brightness, and it has a Full HD 1,080p resolution. The display size can be extended up to 120 inches.

It’s not your typical projector, either. This is a smart device, powered by Android TV. This means you can install your streaming apps right on it, connect it to Wi-Fi, and enjoy content without storing it locally. And because Android TV runs Google Assistant, you can also ask for information, control your smart home, and search for any content using voice commands.

Connectivity is surprisingly flexible, too. In addition to the Harman Kardon-powered sound, you can also plug directly into the 3.5mm headset jack. Other ports include a couple of USB-C ports, one of which can operate as a Display Port. Then, there’s an HDMI connection and a USB-A connection.

Again, the ASUS ZenBeam L2 doesn’t see discounts very often, and we don’t know how long this one will last, so make sure to sign up for this sooner rather than later.

You might like

Comments