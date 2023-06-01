The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X laptop is a creative's dream at this record-low price

If you spend around $1,500 for a MacBook, a good chunk of that money will be paying for the little Apple logo, whereas ASUS laptops plow much more of your funds into the machine’s specs. The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X is a perfect example of that, and today you can get even more bang for your buck as the laptop hits a record-low price of $1,359.51 ($290 off).

Not only is this the best price on the creative powerhouse since its release in September, but it’s also the first time this year that it’s been available for under $1,500. When you explore the design and hardware of the device, you discover that it’s a price well worth paying.

ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X (Ryzen 9, 32GB, 1TB) ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X (Ryzen 9, 32GB, 1TB) This powerhouse laptop is designed to shape your creative vision, offering unparalleled speed and accuracy. Featuring the world's first 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, it immerses you in vibrant colors and sharp details with its 3840 x 2400 resolution and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. See price at Amazon Save $290.48

Featuring the world’s first 16-inch NanoEdge 4K OLED display, The ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X is ideal for creatives and professionals alike. The powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor is complemented by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, ensuring lightning-fast performance and smooth rendering. The specs list is completed by 32GB of RAM plus a 1TB SSD, and the whole thing is kept chilled thanks to a dual-fan cooling system with ASUS IceCool Plus technology.

Learn more about the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X and this great deal by hitting the widget above.

Comments