Deal: The ASUS Vivobook 14 is too good for $210!

Technology is becoming insanely accessible. If you had told me in my young days that one day I would be able to get a laptop this good for just $210, I would have said you were completely nuts. That is exactly what’s happening with the ASUS Vivobook 14, which is just $210. That’s a 51% discount on the full $430 price point, which is already low! Get the ASUS Vivobook 14 for just $210!

This deal is available from Best Buy as part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day sale. This means the offer ends tonight at 10 PM Pacific, so you best act quickly if you’re going to get it.

ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop See price at Best Buy Save $220.00 Deal of the Day!

Even at the full $430 retail price, we would say the ASUS Vivobook is still an amazing deal. Now, at $210, it is a total steal. It’s no lackluster for the price. Performance is pretty good, thanks to the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 and 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of storage may be a bit low, but you can always get an external SSD or take advantage of cloud services. The 14-inch LED panel has a Full HD 1,080p resolution.

The laptop is also designed very nicely, featuring a thin design that also happens to look really nice. It measures just 17.9mm and weighs in at 1.4kg. Not only that, but it is also made to withstand some torture, as it is certified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards. And despite the thin and rugged build, it comes with plenty of ports: three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a full HDMI connection, and a 3.5mm headset jack. It even has cool features like a fingerprint reader and super fast Wi-Fi 6E.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen this laptop go for, and the deal ends tonight! Go get your ASUS Vivobook 14 while it’s hot. At $210, it could be an excellent computer for students, casual users, or even kids, as it is also pretty rugged.

You might like

Comments