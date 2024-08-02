This ASUS laptop is way too good for only $220!

Never in my life did I think I would see affordable laptops get so good. And they get even cheaper when discounts hit! Take this ASUS VivoBook 14 as an example. This laptop is already cheap at $430, but you can get it for only $220 right now. That’s about a 48% discount! Get the ASUS VivoBook 14 for a mere $220

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it only applies to the Quiet Blue color model. It is listed as part of a 48-hour flash sale, which ends this Saturday.

I am just amazed at what you can get these days for a measly $220. This is a Windows laptop with some pretty nice specs. It comes with a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is more than good enough for casual users, and can even handle some light gaming.

Other specs are pretty nice, too. It has a 128GB SSD, which isn’t much, but you could always take all the money you saved and get an external SSD, or rely more on cloud services. The 14-inch screen has an LED panel with a Full HD 1,080p resolution. It even comes with Wi-Fi 6E support. It could be an excellent laptop for the kids, or a casual user.

Again, this is a 48-hour flash sale, so you have to make up your mind quickly, before the deal ends. You have until tomorrow. Heck, it is such a good deal I am considering getting one, myself.

