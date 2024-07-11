Save $300 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, an amazing gaming laptop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking for a great gaming laptop? Finding the right one can be difficult, as many are advertised as gaming laptops, but don’t quite meet our strict expectations. Either that or they are prohibitively expensive. ASUS is highly respected in the gaming community, and one of their latest laptops is nicely discounted today. You can grab an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,300, which is a $300 discount on the original $1,600 price point. Get an ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $1,300

This deal is available from popular retailer Best Buy. Only the base version is discounted, though. You won’t be able to get a special price on the upgraded model.

Discounts aside, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus is an outstanding laptop. It offers a clean, mostly white design with an aluminum chassis that looks and feels premium. The look is elegant, so this laptop won’t stick out like a sore thumb in any setting. You can take it to the office or school, and blend in. It does have a really cool light strip in the back, though, just to satisfy your gaming pride a bit. I checked it out at CES 2024, and it was gorgeous.

It’s also a pretty powerful machine, though. Specs are enough to play most games. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM. Like any good gaming computer, it has a dedicated GPU, and this model features NVIDIA’s RTX 4060. You also get a whole terabyte of storage. The display is also an essential factor to consider when picking the right gaming laptop, and this one is pretty nice. It has a 14-inch OLED panel with a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, ROG Intelligent Cooling will keep the laptop relatively cool.

If you’re looking for the best bang per buck on a gaming laptop, this is the best deal right now, so get one while the offer lasts.

Other great deals to complete your setup Of course, any avid gamer will agree that getting a good gaming computer is only half of the equation. You must also find some secondary accessories to give you the winning edge. We also found a couple of great deals on a mouse and a headset.

The white version of the Logitech G502 X Plus Lightspeed is currently discounted by $30, so it will cost you $130. If you want a gaming headset, there’s also a $30 discount on the Lunar Light color variant of the Alienware Dual Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, bringing the price down to $120.

