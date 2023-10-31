The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is probably going to launch really, really early

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR We already have leaked promotional material for the ASUS ROG Phone 8.

As expected, it will almost certainly come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

A tease at this point in the cycle likely means we’ll see this phone much earlier than usual.

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 launched in April this year. But, because of ASUS’ frustrating policy of staggering launches around the world, folks in the US only gained access to the phone in June. Those of you who forked out for one might be disappointed to learn that we’re already getting ready for the ASUS ROG Phone 8 less than five months later.

On X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek Yadav shared what appears to be a leaked promotional image for a new ROG Phone. The image shows the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the Republic of Gamers logo, and “stay tuned” in Chinese. Check out the image below:

While this leaked teaser doesn’t explicitly call out a ROG Phone 8, we can’t imagine it being for anything else. The next ROG Phone will almost certainly carry the 8 Gen 3 processor, and this teaser looks a lot like the official ASUS teasers we’ve seen in the past to promote the next ROG Phone.

Either way, the very existence of this teaser suggests we’re going to see a new ROG Phone a lot earlier than usual. ASUS may want to separate the ROG series and its Zenfone series a bit more so they each have more room to breathe (the ROG Phone 7 launched mere months before the Zenfone 10). Getting the ROG Phone 8 out early in 2024 also puts it in direct competition with other significant launches, though, such as the Galaxy S24 series.

Regardless, if you’re considering grabbing a ROG Phone 7, you might want to hold off if you can. A more powerful phone might be just around the corner.

