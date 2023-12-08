It's official: The ASUS ROG Phone 8 is coming soon

TL;DR ASUS has confirmed that the ROG Phone 8 is “coming soon.”

The company also suggested that the phone line would move “beyond gaming.”

ASUS has already confirmed that its next-generation ROG Phones will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Now, the company has started to tease the arrival of these new phones.

ASUS posted a teaser image on X, confirming that the ROG Phone 8 was coming soon and giving us a glimpse at the back of the handset. The picture, seen at the top of this page, shows a substantial camera bump housing three cameras and a flash.

“Beyond gaming,” read the accompanying tweet, suggesting that the new phones would be focused on more than just performance and gaming.

There’s no word on an exact launch date, but the company’s decision to start teasing the ROG Phone 8 now suggests that a CES 2024 launch could be on the cards.

The tease comes after the ROG Phone 8 series appeared in a certification database, specifically naming the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro. The listing also included a mysterious Zenfone 11 Ultra.

Comments