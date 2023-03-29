ASUS ROG Phone 7 specs leak: What's changed since the ROG Phone 6?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR ASUS ROG Phone 7 specs have apparently leaked online.

It looks like the processor and selfie camera are the only major upgrades here.

ASUS has launched a new ROG Phone line every year since 2018, bringing plenty of performance, a big battery, and gaming-focused additions. We already know the ROG Phone 7 line will be launched next month, but it looks like specs have just leaked online.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has posted apparent ROG Phone 7 specs on the social media platform. In terms of the core specs, you’re purportedly getting a 6.78-inch 165Hz OLED screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 65W charging speeds.

Other claimed ROG Phone 7 specs include a 50MP+13MP+5MP triple rear camera system, a 32MP selfie camera, IP54 splash resistance, and a weight of under 240 grams.

With the exception of the new processor and selfie camera, it looks like the ROG Phone 7 will therefore have a lot in common with the ROG Phone 6 line. That Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset should still make for a notable boost, although we hope ASUS delivers adequate cooling to enable great sustained performance.

In any event, we hope to see familiar features like Air Triggers, a 3.5mm port, and an ecosystem of accessories when the ROG Phone 7 launches on April 13. We also hope the company either preserves the same price as last year, offers a price cut, or bundles some accessories if we’re really looking at a minor ROG Phone refresh. But we’ll just have to wait for the launch event for more details.

