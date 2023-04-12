Official ASUS ROG Phone 7 series images leak ahead of launch

Ryan McNeal / Android Authority

TL;DR Official press renders of the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate have leaked.

The launch is scheduled for April 13.

The leak reveals some of the specs for the Ultimate and base models.

Last month ASUS said that it would reveal and launch the ROG Phone 7 family on April 13. However, it looks like a leak beat the company to the punch.

As discovered by WinFuture, it appears that official marketing renders meant for the press have surfaced. While the leak consists of only images and no details, it does give us our best look yet at both the Ultimate and base models. The images immediately below are renders of the ROG Phone 7, and the gallery below those are images of the Ultimate.

According to the outlet, both versions of the handset are expected to come with a 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED-based display. They are also said to include a big 6,000mAh battery. And for the cameras, there should be a 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro camera.

Like with previous iterations, it appears that the differences between the two models are minor. One factor that may set the two apart is the amount of memory, but it’s unclear if that’s the case. Some more noticeable differences, however, appear to be the mini display and the little black square in the back.

The black square is actually a flap designed to be used with ASUS’s AeroActive Portal. This accessory is a fan module that attaches to the flap, flushing the CPU with air. This would allow for better cooling of the CPU during play sessions which would cause the system to heat up.

