ASUS sets pre-CES event for ROG, possibly for the ROG Phone 8 and more

TL;DR ASUS has officially announced an event for ROG devices, scheduled for January 8, 2024, for ROG devices.

We expect to see the ROG Phone 8 launch alongside ROG-branded laptops and PCs.

Gaming phones may not be as popular as regular flagships, but they have their audience. The best of the best among gaming phones is the ASUS ROG Phone series, consistently delivering the best gaming phones that incorporate overkill specifications alongside meaningful additions that add up to your gaming experience. We’re looking forward to the launch of the ROG Phone 8 series from ASUS, and now we finally have a date: January 8, 2024!

ASUS has officially announced that the company is holding an event a day before CES 2024 (January 9, 2024, to January 12, 2024). On January 8, 2024, ASUS will unveil “ROG’s exciting lineup for 2024!”

The launch date announcement does not explicitly mention the ROG Phone 8, but it includes broader ROG lineup announcements, which include the ROG Phone 8 by extension. There is a Windows 11 icon on the main announcement image, so the event is bound to include ROG laptops and branded PCs. But since the account has also recently posted teasers for the ROG Phone 8, we’re crossing our fingers for the CES 2024 announcement including the phone.

We’ve recently spotted Bluetooth SIG listings for the ROG Phone 8 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro, so that’s another step towards their launch. Curiously, we have also spotted the same for the Zenfone 11 Ultra. It’s not immediately clear if the Zenfone 11 Ultra will launch at the same CES event or if ASUS would want to save this reveal for MWC 2024 in late February.

Beyond this, we don’t know much about ASUS’s upcoming smartphones. We can take it for granted that some of the phones in ASUS’s lineup will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 alongside absurd amounts of RAM and storage. If you manipulate the brightness of the image above, you can spot that at least one of the ROG Phone 8 series phones will continue to feature the side-mounted USB-C port. The design also appears to be different from previous ROG Phone lineups.

