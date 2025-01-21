ASUS ROG Ally with Ryzen Z1 Extreme gets even cheaper today, $200 off!

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

Just last week, we reported a great deal on the higher-end ASUS ROG Ally, which comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. We didn’t imagine we would see the price dropping further so quickly, though. This same handheld console is now $50 cheaper! You can catch the ASUS ROG Ally with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip for only $449.99, which is a $200 discount. Buy the ASUS ROG Ally with AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme for just $449.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, and the discount applies to the ASUS ROG Ally with the higher-end AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It has 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Even at $499.99, this model of the ASUS ROG Ally was already a great deal. At $449.99, it has become a bit of a steal. In fact, this makes the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme model actually cheaper than the $499.99 base version with the normal Ryzen Z1 chip. It’s one of those odd times when you’ll save for getting the higher-end model.

It’s nice to have such a powerful device that is so portable. It can be taken anywhere and its battery can give you about 1-2 hours of playtime when running high-end titles. This battery life may not seem all that impressive, but keep in mind you’re running PC-quality games on a small gadget.

The ASUS ROG Ally literally runs Windows 11, so it’s technically more of a portable PC than a gaming console. This also means there are no limitations in terms of support. If an app or game supports Windows, it runs here. Of course, this includes access to Steam, Epic Games Store, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and more. You could even use it for normal computer tasks, like writing documents, browsing the web, or even editing photos and videos.

You won’t need to worry much about performance, either. This is the more potent version of the ASUS ROG Ally, with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip that can run 2.8 teraflops of processing power. It also has 16GB of RAM, which aligns with many gaming laptops.

Ergonomics and built-in controls are very convenient and comfortable, making on-the-go gaming a very pleasant experience. There’s also a 7-inch display with a Full HD resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a max refresh rate of 120Hz. This can be reduced to as low as 30Hz to conserve battery when possible.

One thing we know many of you will complain about is the 512GB of storage. This is not nearly enough to save your games, but the storage can be expanded. The unit comes with a microSD card slot. You’ll also get a 3.5mm headset jack and a USB-C port, as well as the ASIS proprietary XG docking solution.

Again, we were already recommending the ASUS ROG Ally with the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme at $499.99. This $50 price drop is certainly a nice surprise, so the new $449.99 discounted price is quite the steal. Go catch this deal while you can!

